US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of economic data
May 30 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday, after the three-day holiday weekend, as investors awaited economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.
Jan 4 Coach Inc :
* Coach appoints Kevin G. Wills chief financial officer
* Coach Inc - wills joins coach from alixpartners llp, a global business advisory firm
* Coach Inc - wills replaces Jane Nielsen
* Coach Inc - wills also previously served as CFO of saks incorporated and was involved in planning saks' sale to hudson's bay company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Husky Energy Inc - under Husky's plan, funds from operations are expected to grow from about $3.3 billion in 2017 to about $4.8 billion in 2021.