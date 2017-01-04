BRIEF-TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES MODRIA
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
Jan 4 OncoCyte Corp
* OncoCyte provides updated timelines on diagnostic test development and commercialization plans
* Breast cancer test development three to six months ahead of schedule; commercial launch possible in mid to late 2018
* Lung cancer test development two to three months behind schedule; commercial launch planned for second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.