Jan 4 Chinook Energy Inc

* Chinook Energy provides operational and corporate update

* Chinook Energy Inc - Secured an $8.0 million demand revolving credit facility with a Canadian Chartered Bank

* Chinook - Entered into hedges to fix AECO price of natural gas on 7,500 gigajoules/day of natural gas production at average of $3.205/gigajoule in 2017

* Chinook Energy Inc - Expects proposed disposition to have minimal impact on its funds flow

* Chinook Energy Inc - Expects to exit Q1 of 2017 at approximately 5,300 boe/d.

* Chinook Energy Inc - Entered LOI to sell certain of its assets located in gold creek area of alberta for net consideration of approximately $10.5 million

* Chinook Energy Inc - Current production is approximately 3,030 boe/d and company expects to exit Q1 of 2017 at approximately 5,300 boe/d