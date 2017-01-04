Jan 4 Chinook Energy Inc
* Chinook Energy provides operational and corporate update
* Chinook Energy Inc - Secured an $8.0 million demand
revolving credit facility with a Canadian Chartered Bank
* Chinook - Entered into hedges to fix AECO price of natural
gas on 7,500 gigajoules/day of natural gas production at average
of $3.205/gigajoule in 2017
* Chinook Energy Inc - Expects proposed disposition to have
minimal impact on its funds flow
* Chinook Energy Inc - Expects to exit Q1 of 2017 at
approximately 5,300 boe/d.
* Chinook Energy Inc - Entered LOI to sell certain of its
assets located in gold creek area of alberta for net
consideration of approximately $10.5 million
* Chinook Energy Inc - Current production is approximately
3,030 boe/d and company expects to exit Q1 of 2017 at
approximately 5,300 boe/d
