BRIEF-TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES MODRIA
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
Jan 4 Shire Plc
* RaNa acquires Shire's industry leading messenger RNA platform
* RaNa Therapeutics announces acquisition of MRT platform, an MRNA therapy platform, developed by subsidiaries of Shire
* RaNa Therapeutics says Shire to receive equity stake in RaNa and is eligible for future milestones and royalties on products developed with technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.