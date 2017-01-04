Jan 4 Shire Plc

* RaNa acquires Shire's industry leading messenger RNA platform

* RaNa Therapeutics announces acquisition of MRT platform, an MRNA therapy platform, developed by subsidiaries of Shire

* RaNa Therapeutics says Shire to receive equity stake in RaNa and is eligible for future milestones and royalties on products developed with technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: