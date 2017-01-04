BRIEF-TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES MODRIA
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
Jan 4 Kura Oncology Inc
* Kura oncology receives FDA clearance to proceed with clinical trial for erk inhibitor ko-947 and nominates ko-539 as development candidate for menin-mll inhibitor program
* Kura Oncology Inc- company's goal for its menin-mll inhibitor program is to initiate a phase 1 clinical trial in 2018
* Kura expects to initiate a phase 1 trial of ko-947 in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.