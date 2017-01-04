BRIEF-TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES MODRIA
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
Jan 4 Spark Therapeutics Inc :
* Spark therapeutics announces $15 million milestone payment from pfizer for progress in hemophilia b gene therapy program
* Spark therapeutics - Co maintains responsibility for clinical development of spk-fix product candidates through completion of phase 1/2 trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.