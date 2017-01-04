Jan 4 Allergan Plc :

* FDA accepts for filing supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for Liletta (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system) 52 mg

* Allergan Plc - application seeks to extend duration of use up to 4 years for Liletta

* Allergan - FDA accepted co's SNDA to potentially extend duration of use for prevention of pregnancy from up to 3 yrs to up to 4 yrs for Liletta 52 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: