BRIEF-TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES MODRIA
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
Jan 4 Allergan Plc :
* FDA accepts for filing supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for Liletta (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system) 52 mg
* Allergan Plc - application seeks to extend duration of use up to 4 years for Liletta
* Allergan - FDA accepted co's SNDA to potentially extend duration of use for prevention of pregnancy from up to 3 yrs to up to 4 yrs for Liletta 52 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.