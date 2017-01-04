BRIEF-TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES MODRIA
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
Jan 4 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Ironwood announces new drug application for duzallo(tm) (fixed-dose combination of lesinurad and allopurinol) has been accepted for fda review
* Ironwood pharmaceuticals inc- fda prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target action date is expected to occur in second half of 2017
* Ironwood pharmaceuticals inc- if approved, duzallo is expected to be commercially available in late 2017
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.