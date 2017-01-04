BRIEF-TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES MODRIA
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
Jan 4 UniFirst Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $1.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.55 billion to $1.565 billion
* UniFirst announces financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q1 revenue $386.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $393.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.85 to $5.00
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.16, revenue view $1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.