BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 4 RMP Energy Inc :
* RMP Energy announces new addition to board of directors
* RMP Energy Inc - Young's appointment expands RMP's board of directors to eight directors
* RMP Energy Inc - immediate appointment of Josh Young as an independent director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million