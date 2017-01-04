BRIEF-Advantage Partners has created a 60 bln yen takeover fund - Nikkei
* Advantage Partners has created a 60 billion yen ($540 million) fund to acquire small and midsize companies - Nikkei
Jan 4 Global Medical REIT Inc :
* Global Medical REIT Inc provides acquisition update
* Dec 30 entered purchase contract to acquire Great Bend Regional Hospital for a purchase price of $24.500 million
* Great Bend Regional Hospital LLC, is expected to enter into a 15-year triple net lease with GMR
* GMR expects to fund this acquisition using borrowings from company's credit facility or other available cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.