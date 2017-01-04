Jan 4 Global Medical REIT Inc :

* Global Medical REIT Inc provides acquisition update

* Dec 30 entered purchase contract to acquire Great Bend Regional Hospital for a purchase price of $24.500 million

* Great Bend Regional Hospital LLC, is expected to enter into a 15-year triple net lease with GMR

* GMR expects to fund this acquisition using borrowings from company's credit facility or other available cash