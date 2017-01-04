Jan 4 Evoke Pharma Inc :
* Evoke provides additional data demonstrating statistically
significant benefit for Gimoti in moderate to severe patients in
phase 3 diabetic gastroparesis trial
* Evoke Pharma Inc- phase 3 trial failed to reach its
primary endpoint
* Evoke Pharma Inc- phase 3 safety data revealed no
significant adverse effects and were consistent with favorable
results from previous Gimoti studies
* Evoke Pharma Inc - patients with moderate to severe
symptoms, responded statistically significantly better when
treated with Gimoti
