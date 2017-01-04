Jan 4 Diana Shipping Inc :
* Diana Shipping Inc announces delivery of two Newbuilding
Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels and drawdown of us$57.24 million
term loan facility with the export-import bank of china
* Diana Shipping - M/V San Francisco time chartered to Koch
Shipping of Singapore at gross charter rate of $11,750/day minus
5% commission paid to third parties
* Diana Shipping Inc - purpose of drawdown of US$57.24
million is to partially finance acquisition cost of M/V San
Francisco and M/V Newport News
