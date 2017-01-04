BRIEF-Advantage Partners has created a 60 bln yen takeover fund - Nikkei
* Advantage Partners has created a 60 billion yen ($540 million) fund to acquire small and midsize companies - Nikkei
Jan 4 T. Rowe Price Group Inc :
* T. Rowe Price chief financial officer Kenneth V. Moreland to retire in 2017
* T. Rowe Price Group Inc - firm searching for a new CFO in new year
* T. Rowe Price Group Inc - Ken's official retirement date has not been determined beyond being later in 2017
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.