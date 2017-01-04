UPDATE 6-Oil slips on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal
* Jury still out on OPEC attempt to balance supply and demand
Jan 4 Houston American Energy Corp :
* Houston American Energy announces participation agreement with Founders Oil & Gas to acquire interest in Permian Basin assets
* Purchase price for interest is $5,500 per net mineral acre, or a total of $1.1 million.
* Houston American Energy - will acquire 25% working interest in two lease blocks covering approximately 800 acres in Reeves County, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leucrotta Exploration Inc Q1 2017 financial and operating results