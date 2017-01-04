Jan 4 Houston American Energy Corp :

* Houston American Energy announces participation agreement with Founders Oil & Gas to acquire interest in Permian Basin assets

* Purchase price for interest is $5,500 per net mineral acre, or a total of $1.1 million.

* Houston American Energy - will acquire 25% working interest in two lease blocks covering approximately 800 acres in Reeves County, Texas