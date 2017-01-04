US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as energy, bank stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Update to early afternoon)
Jan 4 JDL Gold Corp
* JDL gold provides corporate update
* Intends to increase throughput at koricancha mill gradually over coming quarters towards its installed capacity of 10,000 tonnes per month
* Export, refining recommenced in December with export and sales of 810 ounces of gold and 1,000 ounces of silver completed as of month-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.