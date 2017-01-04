US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as energy, bank stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Update to early afternoon)
Jan 4 Metallic Minerals Corp :
* Metallic Minerals Corp acquires additional properties totalling 43.5 square kilometres in the Keno Hill Silver District Of Yukon, Canada
* new properties expand Keno Hill holdings by 60% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Update to early afternoon)
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.