Jan 5 Kohls Corp

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.92 to $2.97

* Kohl's Corporation reports november/december sales and updates 2016 guidance

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.60 to $3.65 excluding items

* Kohls Corp says sales were volatile throughout holiday season

* Kohls Corp says strong sales on black friday and during week before christmas were offset by softness in early november and december

* Kohls Corp -expects its fiscal 2016 diluted earnings per share to be $2.92 to $2.97 versus its previous guidance of $3.12 to $3.32 per diluted share

* Kohls Corp - change in guidance is primarily a result of lower than planned sales for quarter

* 2016 gross margin is projected to be lower than plan due to mix and timing of sales and competitive promotional environment

* Kohls Corp - inventories per store at end of q4 are projected to decrease from prior year levels in mid-to-high single digit range

