US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as energy, bank stocks weigh
Jan 5 Kohls Corp
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.92 to $2.97
* Kohl's Corporation reports november/december sales and updates 2016 guidance
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.60 to $3.65 excluding items
* Kohls Corp says sales were volatile throughout holiday season
* Kohls Corp says strong sales on black friday and during week before christmas were offset by softness in early november and december
* Kohls Corp -expects its fiscal 2016 diluted earnings per share to be $2.92 to $2.97 versus its previous guidance of $3.12 to $3.32 per diluted share
* Kohls Corp - change in guidance is primarily a result of lower than planned sales for quarter
* 2016 gross margin is projected to be lower than plan due to mix and timing of sales and competitive promotional environment
* Kohls Corp - inventories per store at end of q4 are projected to decrease from prior year levels in mid-to-high single digit range
* Fy earnings per share view $3.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
