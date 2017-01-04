Jan 5 Mistras Group Inc

* Mistras group announces results for q2 fiscal year 2017

* Q2 revenue $176.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $183 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mistras Group - to take minor staffing actions to adjust headcounts reposition some of labs, resulting in severance expense in upcoming reporting period

* Mistras Group - changing fiscal year end to dec 31, effective for dec 31, 2016, to better align budgeting, planning cycles with most customers

