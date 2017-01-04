UPDATE 2-Merkel, minister stress U.S. ties after critical Trump tweet
* Foreign minister warns against beer tent, twitter exchanges
Jan 4 DiamondRock Hospitality Co
* DiamondRock names Thomas Healy chief operating officer and executive vice president of asset management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Foreign minister warns against beer tent, twitter exchanges
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.