Jan 5 Sonic Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Sonic refranchising momentum continues in the first fiscal
quarter
* Q1 same store sales fell 2 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sonic Corp sees 65 to 75 new franchise drive-in openings
for fy 2017
* Sonic Corp says continues to expect adjusted earnings per
share for fiscal year 2017 to be in range of down 7% to flat
year over year
* Sonic Corp sees fy drive-in-level margins of 16%-17%,
depending upon timing of drive-in divestitures,degree of
same-store sales growth at co drive-ins
* Sonic Corp says for fiscal 2017 anticipates negative 2%
to 0% same-store sales for system
* Sonic Corp sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of $40
million to $45 million reflecting ongoing investment into
company's technology initiatives
* Sonic Corp says fiscal year 2017 free cash flow of
approximately $60 million
* Sonic Corp qtrly total revenue $129.6 million versus
$145.8 million
* Q1 revenue view $130.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
