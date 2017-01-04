Jan 5 Sonic Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Sonic refranchising momentum continues in the first fiscal quarter

* Q1 same store sales fell 2 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonic Corp sees 65 to 75 new franchise drive-in openings for fy 2017

* Sonic Corp says continues to expect adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2017 to be in range of down 7% to flat year over year

* Sonic Corp sees fy drive-in-level margins of 16%-17%, depending upon timing of drive-in divestitures,degree of same-store sales growth at co drive-ins

* Sonic Corp says for fiscal 2017 anticipates negative 2% to 0% same-store sales for system

* Sonic Corp sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of $40 million to $45 million reflecting ongoing investment into company's technology initiatives

* Sonic Corp says fiscal year 2017 free cash flow of approximately $60 million

* Sonic Corp qtrly total revenue $129.6 million versus $145.8 million

* Sonic Corp qtrly total revenue $129.6 million versus $145.8 million

* Q1 revenue view $130.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S