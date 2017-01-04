BRIEF-Otkritie FC Bank Q1 net profit down at RUB 358 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT RUB 358 MILLION VERSUS RUB 2.03 BILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 5 Credit Acceptance Corp
* Credit acceptance announces retirement of chairman and founder, Donald A. Foss
* Board has no present intention to fill chairman's role or to fill vacancy on board created by foss's retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT RUB 358 MILLION VERSUS RUB 2.03 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Foreign minister warns against beer tent, twitter exchanges