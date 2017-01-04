Jan 5 Landec Corp
* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.19
* Sees q3 2017 revenue $133 million to $140 million
* Q2 revenue $135.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $139.6
million
* Landec corporation reports second quarter and first half
fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "on way to achieving our full fiscal year 2017 net income
growth guidance of 50% to 70%"
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $143.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fy expect consolidated cash flow from operations of
$30 million to $35 million and capital expenditures of
approximately $30 million
* Expect revenues for fiscal 2017 to be flat to slightly up
compared to fiscal 2016
