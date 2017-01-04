Jan 5 Landec Corp

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.19

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $133 million to $140 million

* Q2 revenue $135.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $139.6 million

* Landec corporation reports second quarter and first half fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "on way to achieving our full fiscal year 2017 net income growth guidance of 50% to 70%"

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $143.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fy expect consolidated cash flow from operations of $30 million to $35 million and capital expenditures of approximately $30 million

* Expect revenues for fiscal 2017 to be flat to slightly up compared to fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: