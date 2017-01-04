Jan 5 Ares Capital Corp

* Ares Capital Corporation expands credit facilities in conjunction with acquisition of american capital, ltd.

* Ares capital - increased total debt facility capacity from $2.2 billion to $3.5 billion, including commitment increases, extensions on two of its three facilities

* Ares Capital Corp says total commitments to facility increased from $540 million to $1.0 billion

* Ares Capital - in addition, co expanded and extended maturity of its revolving funding facility with wells fargo and bank of America Merrill Lynch

* Ares Capital Corp says final maturity of facility was extended from May 2019 to January 2022