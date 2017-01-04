Jan 5 Castlight HealthInc
* Castlight Healthannounces strategic acquisition of jiff
* Castlight Healthinc - will issue approximately 27 million
shares and options at closing of transaction to former jiff
equity holders
* Castlight Healthinc - issuance of 27 million shares
represent approximately 20 percent of combined company on a
fully-diluted basis
* Castlight Healthinc - castlight's president and chief
operating officer, john doyle, will assume role of chief
executive officer of combined company
* Castlight Healthinc - jiff's current ceo, derek newell,
will become president of combined company
* Castlight health-issuance of up to additional 4 million
shares to former jiff equity holders is contingent on
achievement of growth goals for jiff business in 2017
* Castlight Healthinc - effective upon closing transaction,
two members of current jiff board of directors will be appointed
to castlight board
* Castlight Healthinc - effective upon closing transaction,
one of castlight's current board members, ann lamont, will step
down
* Castlight Healthinc - castlight expects to report full
year 2016 gaap revenue of approximately $102 million
* Castlight Healthinc - jiff is expected to generate
approximately $7 million in GAAP revenue for full year 2016
* Castlight Healthinc - combined company is expected to
generate approximately $138 to $142 million in pro forma
non-gaap revenue for full year 2017
* Castlight health-expects to realize operating efficiencies
from deal which is expected to enable combined co to reach cash
flow breakeven by end of 2018
