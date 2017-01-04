Jan 4 Aeterna Zentaris Inc
* Aeterna Zentaris announces top-line results of
confirmatory Phase 3 trial of Macrilen
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc says evaluating outcome of trial and
will determine in near future whether it will continue with
development of Macrilen
* Aeterna Zentaris - results did not meet pre-defined
equivalence criteria which required success for percent negative
agreement, percent positive agreement
* Aeterna Zentaris - we are "disappointed" regarding outcome
of trial, will re-direct resources to completion of on-going
Phase 3 clinical trial of zoptrex
* Aeterna Zentaris - trial of Macrilen failed to achieve
goal of validating single oral dose of macimorelin for
evaluation of AGHD using ITT as comparator
