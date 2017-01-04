Jan 4 Peregrine Diamonds Ltd
* Peregrine provides board and management update
* Peregrine Diamonds Ltd says appointment of Chantal
Gosselin to its board and updates to its senior management team
* Peregrine Diamonds - has been in discussions with number
of diamond producers, capital funds concerning on-going
development of Chidliak Diamond Project
* Peregrine Diamonds - continuing discussions with entities
regarding options to finance future work programs,advance
Chidliak towards commercial production
* Peregrine Diamonds - effective Jan 4, Peregrine's
president, CEO, Tom Peregoodoff, has also been appointed
president, CEO of Kaizen Discovery Inc
