Jan 4 Alere Inc

* Alere provides update on Arriva Medical

* CMS formally relented in its efforts to terminate Arriva's competitive bidding contract

* Alere - look forward to further advancing arguments regarding reinstatement of Arriva's billing number and other matters before federal district judge at next hearing

* Alere Inc- an order was issued by administrative law judge assigned to case requiring parties' initial briefings to be completed by Jan 18, 2017