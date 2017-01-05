BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 4 Alere Inc
* Alere provides update on Arriva Medical
* CMS formally relented in its efforts to terminate Arriva's competitive bidding contract
* Alere - look forward to further advancing arguments regarding reinstatement of Arriva's billing number and other matters before federal district judge at next hearing
* Alere Inc- an order was issued by administrative law judge assigned to case requiring parties' initial briefings to be completed by Jan 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)