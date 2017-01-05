BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain coal, natural gas assets in West Virginia
Jan 5 Cesca Therapeutics Inc :
* Cesca announces FDA approval of IDE supplement for Phase III clinical trial
* FDA recognized need to increase available patient population in order to properly power clinical trial
* Cesca therapeutics - compared to initial study design, sample size was increased from 224 to 362 patients
* Believe that reduced superiority margin is both achievable and clinically relevant
* Qtrly oil and gas revenue $10.3 million versus $14.8 million last year