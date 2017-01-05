BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain coal, natural gas assets in West Virginia
* Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain coal and natural gas assets in West Virginia
Jan 5 Genocea Biosciences Inc -
* Genocea announces positive 6-month results from gen-003 phase 2b clinical trial
* End of phase 2 meeting with FDA expected in Q1 2017
* Phase 3 launch expected in Q4 2017
* Trial meets statistical significance versus placebo for multiple clinical endpoints through six months
* Gen-003 also consistently demonstrated significant benefits versus placebo across several other clinical endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain coal and natural gas assets in West Virginia
* Qtrly oil and gas revenue $10.3 million versus $14.8 million last year