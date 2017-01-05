BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain coal, natural gas assets in West Virginia
* Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain coal and natural gas assets in West Virginia
Jan 5 T2 Biosystems Inc -
* T2 biosystems Inc announces $50 mln credit facility
* Entered into a $50 million debt facility agreement with CRG Lp
* New facility consists of an initial draw of $40 million and ability to borrow an additional $10 million through and including July 27, 2018
* Company is using approximately $28 million of initial term loan proceeds to retire existing debt facilities and promissory notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly oil and gas revenue $10.3 million versus $14.8 million last year