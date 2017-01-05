Jan 5 T2 Biosystems Inc -

* T2 biosystems Inc announces $50 mln credit facility

* Entered into a $50 million debt facility agreement with CRG Lp

* New facility consists of an initial draw of $40 million and ability to borrow an additional $10 million through and including July 27, 2018

* Company is using approximately $28 million of initial term loan proceeds to retire existing debt facilities and promissory notes