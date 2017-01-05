Jan 5 Gartner Inc
* Gartner to acquire CEB for $2.6 billion in cash and stock
* Gartner Inc - deal immediately accretive to Gartner's
adjusted EPS and double-digit percentage accretive to adjusted
EPS in 2018
* Gartner Inc - transaction has a total enterprise value of
approximately $3.3 billion
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of
directors of both companies
* Gartner Inc - CEB shareholders will receive $54.00 in cash
and 0.2284 shares of Gartner common stock for each share of CEB
common stock they own
* Gartner Inc - transaction will be funded through a
combination of Gartner cash, capacity under its existing credit
facility and new additional debt financing
* Gartner Inc - upon completion of transaction, Gartner is
expected to have net debt of approximately $3 billion.
* Expects to realize annualized cost synergies of
approximately $25 million - $50 million starting in 2018
* Gartner - intends to fund deal through fully committed
debt financing to be provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and
Goldman Sachs Bank USA.
* Gartner Inc - total consideration is for $77.25 per share
* Gartner Inc - Gartner shareholders will own approximately
91% of combined company and ceb shareholders will own
approximately 9%
