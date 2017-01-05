Jan 5 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Rigel provides business updates and preliminary data in
IGA Nephropathy
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals sees to submitting New Drug
Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for
fostamatinib in chronic ITP in Q1 of this year
* Rigel Pharma- expects second cohort, evaluating higher
dose of fostamatinib (150 mg) for IGAN, to finish enrollment in
2017, full results in 2018
* Rigel Pharma- expects to end 2016 with about $74.8 million
in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments believes to be
sufficient to fund operations into 2018
