Jan 5 Constellation Brands Inc
* Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Affirms fiscal 2017 free cash flow projection of $575
million-$675 million
* Achieves quarterly reported basis EPS of $1.98 and
comparable basis EPS of $1.96
* Increases fiscal 2017 outlook; expects reported basis EPS
of $7.55-$7.65 and comparable basis EPS of $6.55-$6.65
* Expects 2017 reported basis EPS of $7.55-$7.65 and
comparable basis EPS of $6.55-$6.65
* Q3 net sales for beer increased 16 percent
* For wine and spirits business, company continues to expect
net sales growth in mid single-digit range for fiscal 2017
* Quarterly reported net sales $1,811 million versus $1,641
million
* For fiscal 2017, beer business continues to expect net
sales growth of 16 percent-17 percent
