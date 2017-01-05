Jan 5 Uni-pixel Inc

* Q4 revenue $1.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.7 million

* Preliminary revenue for 2016 Q4, ending Dec 31, 2016, of about $1.4 million, representing a sequential increase of 53 pct over Q3 of 2016

* Q4 revenue view $1.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: