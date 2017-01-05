BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Magnegas Corp
* Magnegas signs definitive agreements for $2.65 million equipment sale to German company; largest single sale in company history
* Magnegas will receive $2.65 million for its proprietary gasification and sterilization systems and will supply Magnesgas2 fuel,cylinders
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million