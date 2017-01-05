BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 American Eagle Outfitters Inc
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.39
* American eagle outfitters provides fourth quarter update, reiterates EPS guidance, announces participation in the 19th annual ICR conference
* Q4 comparable sales to date are approximately flat
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO -"holiday sales season was choppy and highly promotional" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million