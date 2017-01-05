BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Schnitzer reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Qtrly revenues $334 million versus $321 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million