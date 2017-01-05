BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Amyris Inc
* Amyris appoints Kathleen Valiasek as chief financial officer
* Valiasek replaces raffi asadorian Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million