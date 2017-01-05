Jan 5 Pnc Financial Services Group Inc :

* Pnc announces redemption of 1.125 percent senior bank notes due jan. 27, 2017

* Pnc financial services group inc - redemption of all of outstanding senior notes due jan. 27, 2017 in amount of $1 billion

* Pnc financial services group inc - securities have a distribution rate of 1.125 percent and an original scheduled maturity date of jan. 27, 2017