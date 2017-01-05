BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 MeetMe Inc -
* Sees Q4 revenue up 46 percent
* MeetMe reports preliminary fourth quarter revenue results above its previously released guidance
* Total revenue for Q4 is expected to be approximately $29.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million