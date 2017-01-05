BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 PVH Corp -
* PVH Corp updates earnings per share guidance
* Expects earnings per share on both gaap and non-gaap basis for Q4, full year 2016 to be at least at top end of guidance ranges previously announced on Nov 30
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $6.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million