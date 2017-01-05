BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Metanor Resources Inc :
* Metanor increases its production guidance and reports its operational results for the quarter ended December 31st 2016
* Metanor Resources Inc - gold production of 9,763 ounces during quarter
* Metanor Resources Inc says revised its objective to produce between 30,000 and 36,000 ounces of gold during this current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million