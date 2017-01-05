Ban on foreign funds for non-profit may hurt India health programmes
* Health research, training, immunization could suffer, group says
Jan 5 Spineguard Sa
* Spineguard reports 2016 revenue growth of 18 pct to EUR7.5 mln
* Q4 revenue rose 24 percent to EUR 2.152 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Health research, training, immunization could suffer, group says
May 30 Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday its combination treatment for HIV met the main goal in four late-stage studies, paving the way for regulatory submissions.