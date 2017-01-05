J.M. Smucker to buy Conagra's Wesson oil brand
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.
Jan 5 Dynavax Technologies Corp :
* Dynavax restructures and emphasizes immuno-oncology program
* Suspended manufacturing for HEPLISAV-B and reduced its global workforce by 38 percent
* Dynavax Technologies Corp says company will incur restructuring costs, currently estimated to be $3.0 million, primarily in Q1 of 2017
* Estimates that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were approximately $81.4 million as of December 31, 2016
* Has implemented significant organizational restructuring and cost reductions to align around its immuno-oncology business
* Restructuring is currently estimated to result in approximately a 40 percent reduction in cash burn
* Dynavax Technologies Corp says will continue to evaluate possibility of partnership to support HEPLISAV-B
* Developing a second TLR9 agonist, DV281, which has completed preclinical testing in models for lung cancer
* Continues to believe that HEPLISAV-B is an approvable product
* Dynavax intends to begin phase 1 studies of DV281 in Q2 of 2017
* Plans to respond this month to November 2016 CRL from FDA regarding its biologics license application (BLA) for HEPLISAV-B
* Expects to present additional data from its immuno-oncology portfolio at medical conferences throughout 2017
* Plans to submit its response to FDA's outstanding questions shortly relating to HEPLISAV-B
* Dynavax will retain, but furlough, majority of workforce supporting its manufacturing facility in Germany
* Company remains confident that existing clinical data package meets requirements for approval for HEPLISAV-B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.
* Yangaroo inc qtrly earnings per share $0.001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: