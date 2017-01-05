Jan 5 Viacom Inc :

* Viacom names Sarah Levy Chief Operating Officer of Global Entertainment Group

* levy most recently served as COO of Viacom Kids & Family Group and COO of Nickelodeon prior to that role

* In newly created role, Levy to oversee operations, strategy for MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, Spike, CMT, TV land, Logo, Viacom International Media Networks