J.M. Smucker to buy Conagra's Wesson oil brand
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.
Jan 5 Viacom Inc :
* Viacom names Sarah Levy Chief Operating Officer of Global Entertainment Group
* levy most recently served as COO of Viacom Kids & Family Group and COO of Nickelodeon prior to that role
* In newly created role, Levy to oversee operations, strategy for MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, Spike, CMT, TV land, Logo, Viacom International Media Networks
* Yangaroo inc qtrly earnings per share $0.001