J.M. Smucker to buy Conagra's Wesson oil brand
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.
Jan 5 New Flyer Industries Inc
* Suffolk County awards New Flyer a contract for up to 73 Xcelsior buses
* In addition, 43 diesel-electric buses in either 35-or 40-foot length may be exercised as options off of contract over next 5-yrs
* 43 option buses remaining in contract will be included in New Flyer's backlog
* Yangaroo inc qtrly earnings per share $0.001