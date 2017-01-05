US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors digest data
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 5 Novanta Inc :
* Novanta to acquire the RFID assets of Trimble
* Deal for $20 million in cash
* deal is expected to be immediately accretive to Novanta's operating cash flow and non-gaap earnings per share on a full year pro forma basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")