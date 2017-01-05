BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Panorama Petroleum Inc :
* David Greenway appointed new president and CEO of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S