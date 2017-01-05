J.M. Smucker to buy Conagra's Wesson oil brand
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.
Jan 5 KPMG
* Kpmg names andrew bowins as executive director, corporate reputation and digital engagement
* Kpmg llp - most recently, andrew bowins held position of vice president, corporate reputation and communications at samsung electronics america
* Yangaroo inc qtrly earnings per share $0.001